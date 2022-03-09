Opinion: Who Portsmouth should target as a George Hirst alternative in summer

Portsmouth are currently battling for a top six spot in League One but should they fail to bag a play-off place and/or a promotion to the Championship, then it could leave them need reinforcements in attack.

You would think the best chance they have of keeping George Hirst would be if they do get into the second tier come the end of the season. The striker, who is on-loan from Leicester, would most definitely be snapped up by Danny Cowley in the transfer window if he had his way but that might not be doable.

If they can’t sign the loanee on another short-term basis or permanently, then it could leave them short in attack. Having lost John Marquis already, they don’t have many other options. Aiden O’Brien was brought in during the January window but his deal only runs until the end of the season.

Tyler Walker is also only on loan and that leaves just two potential forward options at Fratton Park come the summer.

If Danny Cowley can’t get George Hirst back then, who could he turn to instead to bolster his strikeforce?

Sheffield United recalled Daniel Jebbison from a loan spell at Burton back in the winter transfer window but he’s made only two league appearances for the Blades since.

If there are no immediate plans to throw him into regular first-team contention yet at Bramall Lane – and if United themselves go up – then there might not be room for him much next year.

Signing the striker on loan could be something Portsmouth could explore then, with the player having proven he can perform at third tier level previously.

Alternatively, another short-term option could be Will Swan. Likewise with the Blades, if Forest are promoted they likely won’t play him and they haven’t utilised him this year much either. If there are no immediate plans to promote him, he too could be a valid option.

If Portsmouth are seeking a more permanent arrangement though, then they could look closer to home or lower in the EFL.

Vadaine Oliver might be an older option at 30-years-old but in a struggling Gillingham side this year, he has still produced 11 goal contributions and could be available for fairly cheap if they are relegated. Someone like Conor Washington (who has top scored for Charlton this year) might also be available on a free if he doesn’t agree fresh terms by June, as could Callum Paterson at Sheffield Wednesday.

There will be plenty of options out there come the summer, whether they want a short or long-term arrangement. Life without George Hirst for Danny Cowley might be okay after all.