Opinion: Where Millwall should strengthen to make play-off aim a reality

After an enterprising start to the campaign, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers, Millwall will be looking to kick on from last season’s 11th placed finish to make their play-off ambitions a reality. There is one key area of the pitch that needs addressing to realise that.

Gary Rowett is going under the radar doing an outstanding job with the Lions with limited resources in the transfer market. Star man Jed Wallace has just one year remaining on his contract with it looking most likely he will depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

Wallace’s excellent attacking output has been a huge part of Millwall’s success in recent years but the lack of a supporting cast has hamstrung the Lions’ chances to make a serious assault on the top six.

Benik Afobe’s arrival this summer was a very positive acquisition, a player with a proven goalscoring record at the level and a point to prove after an indifferent few years since playing in the Premier League. However the depth needed over a 46 game season is still not present, Matt Smith, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have been very unconvincing and could be holding the side back.

The defensive organisation is second to none, Rowett’s back three system with the familiarity of the likes of Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and new man Daniel Ballard playing in front of the safe hands of Bart Bialkowski is not as fashionable but as reliable as any a top six contenders’ backline.

If they could start hitting their straps at the top of the pitch they would be away, the foundations are already in place.

Rotherham United’s Freddie Ladapo and Portsmouth’s John Marquis would not break the bank but certainly improve the attacking contingent. Both of them would be enticed by the step up a division and also know the area with the former having spent time in South London with Crystal Palace and the latter a former Lion, who left the club in 2016.

Acquiring just one of these strikers would provide goals from the bench and competition for places that is not currently present and could see Rowett’s well oiled machine function to a whole new level.

