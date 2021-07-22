Opinion: Where Huddersfield Town’s immediate focus should lie in the transfer window

Huddersfield Town fans are sitting tight and awaiting the club’s next move in the transfer window.

Levi Colwill became signing number six for Huddersfield on June 25th, following Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Josh Ruffels and Jordan Rhodes into the club.

Since then, Huddersfield have been quiet in the window.

Phil Hodgkinson has promised that Town’s business isn’t complete yet, but for now, you feel that the immediate focus should be on retaining rather than another influx of players.

Carlos Corberan’s best starting XI is strong enough to compete and be comfortable in mid-table, with this summer’s arrivals increasing competition and offering a depth of quality that wasn’t there in 2020/21.

What Huddersfield have not experienced yet this summer, though, is a true test of their resolve to retain members of that best starting XI. Pipa has been loosely linked away, as has Lewis O’Brien. However, nothing concrete has emerged and, as things stand, many expect to see them in the starting line-up on the opening day against Derby County.

We know things can change quickly over the course of a summer window, but Huddersfield need to do all they can to get a clearer picture of whether or not the likes of Pipa and O’Brien will be retained at all costs.

Both have their price and there would be a point where what was offered was too good to turn down. In that eventuality, Huddersfield would be forced to move onto some of those targets they perhaps have pencilled in.

For the sake of continuity, though, it would be good to see the likes of Pipa and O’Brien retained. They are two vitally important players to Corberan and they were two that really threatened to thrive under the Spaniard in a difficult campaign last year.

Pipa now has competition for his place in the form of Turton and a really solid option in Pearson to play alongside him. O’Brien will be allowed to focus on playing and developing as a central midfielder too, with Ruffels’ arrival surely ending any experiment of shoving him out on the left.

If Huddersfield have ambitions of driving up the table and competing for the top-10, further signings are needed this summer; a creative midfielder wouldn’t go amiss, neither would another addition to the goalkeeping department or options in attack. However, retaining key players that suit Corberan’s style is also essential to getting the club moving in the right direction.

Whilst Huddersfield show ambition of retaining players of O’Brien’s ilk, fans will be patient this summer. Even in the eventuality of a high-profile exit, supporters will appreciate swift reinvestment and solution.

For now, though, sitting tight and focusing on retaining players, rather than recruiting them, will do.

It should allow Huddersfield to hit the ground running when the season begins and leave them well placed to put the icing on the cake towards the end of August.

