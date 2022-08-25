Opinion: What Watford must do before the transfer deadline on September 1st

Rob Edwards’ appointment as Watford head coach was supposed to usher in a new era at Vicarage Road.

After a dismal Premier League campaign that saw three managers attempt and ultimately fail to mount a survival bid, it was hoped that the appointment of a young British coach represented a shift in philosophy from the Hornets’ hierarchy.

The aim of that shift, it seemed, was to build something that was successful and sustainable over the long term, rather than the short-sighted approach that the club have taken in recent seasons.

However, three months after Edwards’ appointment, and five matches into the Championship season, it could be argued that the Watford hierarchy are yet to properly back their new head coach.

RWB needed

Take the right-wing-back position, for example. We know from Edwards’ time at Forest Green Rovers that both wing-back’s are crucial in his system, with a big emphasis placed on them getting forward and getting plenty of crosses into the box.

This resulted in Kane Wilson (RWB) and Nicky Cadden (LWB) combining for a total of nine goals and 27 assists in League Two last season.

Yet, Watford have started the season with left-back Hassane Kamara being shoed in at right-wing-back position due to Rob Edwards having no other options.

Now, in fairness to the club, by all accounts it was not in the plans to sell Kiko Femenia to Villareal this summer, but, it is now just shy of a month since the Spaniard departed, with no adequate replacement yet to be brought in.

Mario Gaspar did arrive as Kiko departed, seemingly as part of that deal, and whilst he did look defensively solid against Burnley in a back four, he has looked unsuitable for a wing-back role, with big question marks remaining over his ability to get forward and affect things in the final third.

So much so that after Gaspar started at RWB in Watford’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City last week, Edwards opted to drop the 31-year-old for the trip to Preston at the weekend, putting Kamara back in there on his return from suspension, rather than keeping Gaspar on the right and putting Kamara in his more natural position at LWB.

To make things even worse, the Hornets had reportedly provisionally agreed a deal to sign Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird on a season-long loan, however, their interest then cooled after the arrival of Gaspar.

The other right-back on the books at Vicarage Road, Jeremy Ngakia, has not yet had a look in this season. It is simply a position that must be addressed before the transfer window closes.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

Ongoing transfer speculation

The same could be said of the forward and attacking midfield positions.

The club accepted a transfer offer from Aston Villa for Ismaila Sarr last weekend with him set to depart until the move collapsed, meanwhile Newcastle United are intent on securing Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

With ongoing speculation over their futures, Watford’s options in terms of real quality in attacking areas are looking thin.

Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis has not yet been deemed ‘match ready’ and summer arrivals Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo, have, with the greatest of respects, not filled Watford fans with confidence in their showings for the club so far.

Even if they had, with Edwards favouring a two-man front line, Watford cannot end the transfer window with just three recognised strikers, depending on the futures of Sarr and Pedro.

In fairness to those in charge of recruitment at Vicarage Road, they cannot bring in Sarr/Joao Pedro replacements until those players leave the club, but the lack of signings in other key areas creates the fear that if they do leave, quality replacements will not arrive in their place.

In attacking midfield, the emergence of young Colombian Yaser Asprilla has been a highlight in recent weeks, and whilst he looks like having an incredibly bright future, asking an 18-year-old, in his first season in England, to come in and play week in week out is a monumental ask.

At the time of writing, the 18-year-old remains the only attacking midfielder currently on the books at Vicarage Road after the club recently loaned out Domingos Quina.

Another key area that needs addressing before the transfer deadline slams shut.

Being positive

There are at least some positives to take from the current situation at Vicarage Road.

Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester has been an excellent addition so far, and Kortney Hause has this week arrived at Vicarage Road on loan too, giving Rob Edwards that left-footed centre-back he will have surely been looking for.

Furthermore, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, at the time of writing, remain on the club’s books, shortening the list of required signings, for now.

Perhaps the biggest positive of all though is how Edwards has handled himself and the team as the transfer window has rumbled on in the background.

The Watford head coach has been forced to be pragmatic with his approach to matches and team selections so far, and in doing so, has collected nine points from the Hornets first five, with the club remaining undefeated in the league.

There is real potential there for this Watford side under Rob Edwards, both this season, and moving forwards, but, that potential will only be fulfilled if the head coach is backed properly in the transfer market and key additions are made to the side in the coming days.

If not, and the results start to turn, the fear among Watford fans it that the club’s hierarchy revert to type, and Edwards pays the price with his job.