Opinion: What Sheffield United must do if January situation involving Iliman Ndiaye arises

Undoubtedly one of the Championship’s stars so far this campaign, Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye has been a frightening proposition for defences up and down the country.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has scored an impressive nine goals for the Blades so far this campaign, making him the division’s joint top scorer, whilst he has also registered a further three assists.

Ndiaye also recently featured at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for Senegal, being trusted with starts in the country’s third and vitally important group match versus Ecuador, as well as in the Round of 16 versus England.

Naturally, then, it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see the attacker attract January transfer interest, and indeed the Blades expect it.

As per YorkshireLive, Sheffield United are expecting plenty of interest in Ndiaye once next month’s window opens, with his current contract situation making him an even more enticing proposition.

The 22-year-old’s current Blades deal expires in the summer of 2024 – or in other words, roughly 18 months time, and recent comments from Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom do not suggest a new contract is on the horizon any time soon, with Ndiaye’s representatives seemingly refusing to negotiate.

Heckingbottom recently told The Star on the matter: “Nothing’s changed with that. If he doesn’t want to sign it he doesn’t sign it,”

“He knows we want him and we’ve made it clear but it’s up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There’s been no conversations. We want him to stay, he’s happy, he knows it, but his representatives have got other things they want to do. They want him to explore that.

“But he’s our player, we’re relaxed about it. I’d love him to sign long-term here.”

It was the next sentence of Heckingbottom’s words that really hit home, though.

He continued: “There’s no secret, if a big bid comes in, no matter what I say and how much I don’t want to lose him, the club will sell him. If the bid is big enough, I’m sure they will sell him.”

Of course, whilst every player has his price, given that Heckingbottom has reportedly urged the board to resist all offers for the 22-year-old in January, there is a very strong argument to be had that the Sheffield United hierarchy should do exactly that.

Indeed, they surely have to keep Ndiaye at the club and take a gamble that they will end the season having been promoted.

Whilst Oli McBurnie has been in the goals of late, and there are others who make this Sheffield United side tick, Iliman Ndiaye is the star of the show, and allowing him to leave could have an incredibly detrimental effect on the club’s performances, and therefore, results.

Indeed, whilst he will only have a year left on his contract in the summer, a promotion to the Premier League could be what convinces him to remain with the club long term.

Of course, in the event of the club not going up, he could then be sold, most likely for slightly less than they would have got next month, but, crucially, I don’t think the valuation now and the valuation in the summer will be so vastly different that keeping Ndiaye and gambling on promotion is not worth the potential loss.

It is no doubt a tough decision for the Blades board to make somewhere down the line, but, with the riches of the Premier League well within reach this campaign, the Sheffield United hierarchy would be wise to back Heckingbottom and resist the urge to off-load their star man half way through the campaign.