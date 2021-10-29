Opinion: What does the future hold for 30-year-old at Sunderland?

Will Grigg was once, as swathes of Wigan fans dubbed it, ‘on fire.’

With 65 goals in 150 games for the Latics, he was their main focal point in attack and proved to be one of the most clinical finishers in the whole of League One.

Before that, his time at MK Dons was equally littered with goals and he was viewed as one of the most talented forwards in the EFL.

But, since his move away from the DW Stadium, things have begun to tail off for the 30-year-old.

With the Black Cats, he has been given plenty of gametime – 62 appearances to be exact – but has managed just eight goals for them. Not all of those have been starts but it is still a much lower record than he has previously managed and it just hasn’t clicked for the striker with Lee Johnson’s team.

It’s led to Grigg being shipped out on loan to both MK Dons again and now to Rotherham. With the Millers, he is beginning to find his form in front of goal again with five in 12 for the third tier side – but will it be enough to convince Sunderland to extend his current deal and give him another chance?

The attacker’s current deal with his parent side runs out in summer and with the player having been sent out on a short-term deal – and with Ross Stewart and the Black Cats excelling in the 30-year-old’s absence – it doesn’t look like there will be a place for him to return to.

It means that come the end of the campaign, Grigg may be without a club. So what does the future hold for the forward?

Unless Grigg can suddenly fire Rotherham to the automatic promotion spots and end the season as one of the highest goalscorer in the league, it looks unlikely that he will be offered extended Sunderland terms.

His other options then are to gauge the interest in January – and see who could be keen to bring him in on a free transfer in January – or impress enough at Rotherham to convince them to stump up the cash to bring him in permanently.

If Grigg can keep scoring for the Millers, then there is every chance he could end up their permanently.

The striker has looked sharp for them and has bagged a few for them already, so has already begun to prove he can still be clinical. If he can be an important figure for them this year, then he will no doubt have them chasing him permanently in summer then.

Apart from that, the best thing for him to do is to look at interest from other third tier sides.

The attacker has proven time and time again that he can perform to the peak of his powers in League One – so any side in the same league would benefit from having a striker like him.

There is therefore unlikely to be a lack of interest in his services from teams in this division – so even if his future does lie away from the Black Cats, he might not need to worry about continuing to bang in the goals in League One.