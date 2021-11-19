Opinion: What could Swansea City player bring to the table at Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Lincoln or MK Dons?

Swansea City have produced some good talent over the course of their time in both the Premier League and Championship and the latest off the conveyor belt looks like it could be Liam Cullen.

The young forward has already managed to get some minutes under his belt for the Swans in the second tier and it therefore shows the regard in which he is held by those in power at the Liberty Stadium. He is trusted to help lead the line of a side with promotion aspirations despite being just 22-years-old.

He’s featured ten times this campaign and although he has yet to bag a goal, he does have an assist and actually has just 4.7 lots of 90 minutes under his belt from those appearances.

Quiz: Have Swansea City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium? Yes No

Given more gametime, he may begin to flourish more – especially considering it could be a league lower with Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Lincoln or MK Dons.

But what could he bring to the table in League One at any of those teams?

First of all, Cullen can be – despite his record so far – a clinical finisher. He often finds the right position to be in, as any good striker does and his vision in bringing his teammates into play is another huge positive.

He also has experience to draw on as previously mentioned. He can keep up with some of the play in the second tier and a league lower he should be able to thrive even more given extra playing time. Although there is not too much of a gap between the second and third tiers, it could still allow Cullen to get the upper hand on some defenders and prove what he is capable of.

The attacker could certainly offer something extra to the strikeforce of any of those four sides. He will be eager to prove himself if given the chance and can certainly pose a different type of goal threat. With Lincoln and MK Dons also considering themselves as play-off contenders, the addition of the forward could give them the extra boost they need to go the distance.

So he can offer goals, pace, vision and a level of some second tier experience that would be vital in League One. His goal record in the Swans academy side shows how clinical he can be and given the chance to play regularly, he could recreate that in competitive football.

He could be a shrewd signing then for whichever team does land him.