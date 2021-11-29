Opinion: What could Fleetwood Town defender offer in top tier amidst Burnley and Rangers interest?

Fleetwood Town may be struggling at the wrong end of the League One table but James Hill is catching the eye with some solid defensive displays – and now Burnley are eager to snap him up in January, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old has played 13 times so far this campaign and has looked a bright spark for the club despite his young age and his club’s positioning in the division. Even Rangers have had bids snubbed for his services according to The Daily Record and could try again in January.

However, a jump from League One to the Premier League or SPL would be a massive leap and could take some adapting – but could the youngster do it and what could he offer at Turf Moor if he was tempted away in the winter window?

The defender has never played any higher than the third tier and only burst onto the scene at his current club last season. It means that a lack of experience could go against him and he may have to be weened into the current Burnley squad to allow him to get used to the frantic pace and change of style in the football.

There is no doubt that the player is talented though. He’s regularly looked like one of the club’s strongest defenders even though he’s playing alongside more experienced pros like Tom Clarke and Danny Andrew.

In the game against high-flying Wycombe, he showed he could cut it with the better teams in the league too, winning more duels than anybody else on the field (14, as per FotMob).

He played the full 90 minutes against Stoke, a league higher, in the cup too and held his own.

It could then, be a risk worth taking for Burnley or any side willing to sign him. There is plenty of upside, as he thrives on challenges and has held his own against bigger and better teams than Fleetwood. He would be a cheap option too and has plenty of scope to get even better in the future, having already become a third tier mainstay at just 19.

Hill then could soon be swapping the EFL for the heights of the Premier League – and he could certainly be a regular name associated with the top tier in the near future.