Opinion: What can 25-year-old Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool transfer target offer in the Championship?

Ruben Rodrigues is having a stormer of a season so far for Notts County – and with the player continuing to bag goals in the National League on a regular basis, he is now garnering some interest from higher up the pyramid.

A lot higher up in fact. Blackpool and Blackburn are all keeping tabs on the situation according to Nottinghamshire Live and it means that we may soon see him in the EFL.

He’s yet to test himself any higher in England but he certainly may soon get the chance.

But what could he offer to any potential new team if someone does decide to snap him up in the winter transfer window?

First of all, he may be unproven at that level but the talent is there for all to see. He has been a regular in the Notts County team since joining the side in the summer of 2020 and in 61 games has already produced 21 goals.

Pushed further up the field, he is thriving now more than ever and he’s already scored over half the amount he bagged in the last campaign.

It doesn’t appear to be a flash in the pan though. He hits a high level consistently with his current side but he was equally impressive in his previous spell in the Netherlands with FC Den Bosch.

With 12 goals in 23 starts, his record was just as stunning as it has been in England.

He’s proven then that, given the chance to shine and get into the thick of the action, Rodrigues can produce the goods.

Any side that does agree a deal for him then could be getting a player that is low-risk and high reward. He’d be available for fairly cheap as a player currently residing in the National League and it appears as though he has the talent to be a solid player higher up.

If he can’t break through immediately and has to have a loan spell away, then so be it. However, if he does make an instant impact, then his resale value will instantly increase – so he could prove to be a masterstroke of a signing, as he would either benefit the team or land them a nice profit.

If a move failed and he couldn’t cut it higher up, his impressive record in the lower leagues would then mean it would be fairly easy to find another suitor too.

Therefore, a move for the player could be a smart move by any side that does decide to go for him in January. There are certainly some diamonds in the rough in the National League and below – and Rodrigues could certainly be one of them.