Opinion: What Blackpool would be getting if they seal deal for League Two striker

Blackpool are on the search for some more striking reinforcements during this winter transfer window and one name that has been reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon is Jake Beesley.

The Seasiders have a trio of decent forwards in Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine who have all bagged goals so far for the club this campaign. They’ve managed a total of 17 goals between them but Neil Critchley remains eager to add some more players as an option to their forward line.

As Blackpool have a scour for a striker, their latest link has been Jake Beesley at Rochdale. The player has looked sharp in the EFL for the club and has managed to bag goals regularly but they’ve come two leagues lower in the fourth tier.

So what could Beesley offer to Blackpool if they did decide to sign him?

The 25-year-old can score goals – that much is true. With six goals in League One and eleven in League Two, he can certainly hit the back of the net and do it on a regular basis to boot.

The only potential issue for Blackpool is where those goals have come. Having never played in the Championship, he is untested at that level and he may not be able to replicate his success in front of goal in the second tier. However, if he can carry it two divisions higher then it would be a shrewd addition for the club.

His rate this season is also his best ever, as he is averaging 0.54 goals or assists per 90 minutes in League Two this campaign. Despite his goals, he hasn’t been able to lift Rochdale higher than 17th so far this campaign and he could certainly thrive given a regular chance in a team that could create more chances for him.

It does seem like he is currently reaching some of the peak of his powers and at his age, the best could still come if he is given the opportunity.

Whilst his record a tier higher has been slightly worse so far, it doesn’t mean that he would struggle.

The player has plenty more experience under his belt this season and still managed six goals in that league.

If a deal is cheap and they want to take the gamble, then Beesley could certainly be a player capable of providing them with an extra option upfront then.