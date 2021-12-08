Opinion: West Ham should strengthen their interest in Derby County player

West Ham are showing interest in Derby County trio ahead of the January transfer window, according to Hammers insider, ExWHUemployee.

According to the report, the Hammers are considering deals for Jason Knight, Max Bird and Lee Buchanan.

Given how high the ceiling is for all three, and the ability that the three possess, a move for all three would be wise and would signal a good bit of business from West Ham.

The trio have been regulars within Wayne Rooney’s side this year and are rapidly improving technically under the former Manchester United’s possession-based approach to football.

Do you think you’re a massive Derby County fan? Try score 100% on this Rams quiz

1 of 28 What year was David Marshall born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

Whilst a move for the other two would still be wise, West Ham should prioritise a move for Buchanan in particular.

The young full-back possesses the pace and athleticism to get up and down the line and cause problems, whilst he is also developing physically into a player who can handle himself.

Buchanan’s drilling ability and subsequent end product also makes him a desirable option for the Hammers to cast their eyes over.

West Ham’s recent shift to operating with three centre-backs would also suit the young full-back, giving him more attacking freedom and the licence to be involved higher up the pitch.

Defensively speaking, at West Ham, Buchanan would learn lots from the likes of Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku and would provide the pair with some fierce completion as this season progresses and the next one begins.

Buchanan is a player who has incredible potential and he is showing glimpses of the player he can become in a Derby shirt already.

He is growing in confidence when in possession, possessing the positivity required in attacking scenarios, but also has composure when with the ball in deeper positions.

If West Ham are slow to react, then he will undoubtedly catch the attention of other top tier clubs, and the same could be said about the other two.

Buchanan has the making to be a top left-back, whilst the other two are in a similar mould.

For sustainability and future success reasons, a move for Buchanan just makes sense for West Ham.