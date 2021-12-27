Opinion: West Ham should do all they can to secure signing of Championship defender

As ever, the Championship has been filled with talent destined for the English top-flight.

Premier League clubs are already seeking second-tier reinforcements as January nears, with numerous rumours concerning top-flight and Championship clubs already surfacing.

One player who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and rightfully so, is Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, who has emerged as a target at West Ham, as per a report from the Telegraph.

Kelly, who has appeared eight times in the top flight, is certainly a player who deserves another crack in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has displayed that he has the physical attributes needed to thrive at centre-back, with his power and aerial presence allowing him to dominate both in the air and with the ball on the floor.

Kelly is also gifted with the ball at his feet.

The young defender has the composure and confidence in his ability to receive the ball in tight positions, and when the opposition are pressing high, whilst his distribution is up there with the very best in the division.

Kelly reads the game very well and has the intelligence to make the jump to the Premier League once again.

The 23-year-old also has Gary Cahill next to him who has evidently been a huge helping hand this season, with the veteran defender’s knowledge of the game certainly aiding his defensive partner and his development.

Kelly also wears the captain’s armband, which just goes to show the faith his manager has in him, whilst showing interested parties that he has the leadership qualities required.

Kelly is excellent at Championship level and very much deserves an opportunity in the highest tier.

Should he make the move to West Ham, he would be operating under a manager who is not afraid to trust youthful players in defensive positions, and it is likely that he will be close to the first-team set up very early on.

A move to the Hammers would be an excellent one, but David Moyes will have to move quickly and efficiently, as it would be no surprise to see other clubs join the chase.