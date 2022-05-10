Opinion: West Ham should consider Swansea City as next destination for 22-year-old

Swansea City does appear to be one of the better clubs for Premier League managers to trust their more youthful talent as they continue to develop into first-teamers at their respective parent clubs.

The major reason as to why that appears to be the case is the style of football that Russell Martin has managed to implement during his first season with the Championship outfit.

Additionally, lots of young players have thrived at the Swansea.com Stadium this season, including Michael Obafemi, Hannes Wolf, Joel Piroe, and during the first half of the campaign, Ethan Laird.

One player whose development could be aided by a temporary move to South Wales is West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry.

The 22-year-old, who started the season off with Peterborough United, struggled for regular minutes with the relegated Championship side, joining MK Dons in January.

Emerging as a top player within the side who eventually missed out on promotion to the second-tier, Coventry’s ability to orchestrate play from the middle of the park has been a big reason why the Dons have been able to dominate midfield battles throughout the campaign.

Playing with a level of maturity beyond his years, and real intelligence, Coventry is someone who has proven to read the game well and make the necessary actions to win the ball back for his side.

An elegant player in possession, he has also displayed a more gritty side to his game on occasions this season, showcasing himself as a player who possesses lots of desirable abilities.

Flynn Downes’ future at the Swansea.com Stadium remains to be seen, with Leeds United emerging as an interested party during the campaign, something that would open the door for the addition of a player like Coventry.

A level above the third-tier at times this season, it would appear that a Championship move will be deemed as the next best step move for the young midfielder, with Swans looking like a good possible destination.

Blackpool could also be a good stop for the West Ham academy graduate, with Neil Critchley emerging as an excellent manager to operate under in England’s second tier.