West Bromwich Albion have joined the race for Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene, according to a report from the Irish Examiner.

The Republic of Ireland international's contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expires in the summer and with the player yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, it seems as though he's edging closer to the exit door.

This potential addition could be a very cheap one for Albion considering the player's deal expires at the end of the season - and considering the success Albion have had with John Swift and Jed Wallace who both came in for nothing last summer - it wouldn't be a huge shock to see Ogbene join too.

Have West Brom got a good chance of signing Chiedozie Ogbene amid Sheffield United interest?

The Irish Examiner has also reported that the Blades and Standard Liege are interested in luring him away from Rotherham and that could see Albion face a big battle in their quest to recruit him.

Sacha Tavolieri has even claimed that talks have already taken place between Standard Liege and the player's representatives, though the same journalist has also reported that they are interested in Reading's Yakou Meite too and a potential move for the Ivorian could boost the Baggies' and the Blades' chances of securing Ogbene.

If United and Albion do go head-to-head for his signature, Paul Heckingbottom's side may have the advantage because the former have a better chance of being promoted than the latter at this point considering the positions the two teams are in.

However, if Carlos Corberan's men can offer him far more game time than the Blades will, then it wouldn't be a shock if Albion manage to secure his signature.

Corberan has an excellent reputation too, something that can only work in West Brom's favour.

Could Karlan Grant be pushed closer to a West Brom exit?

One big asset Ogbene has is his versatility, with the Irishman able to operate both on the wing and up top.

Grant is another player who can operate in both roles - and is still at The Hawthorns at this stage after seeing a January switch to Swansea City collapse.

Because of his injury troubles, he hasn't had a huge chance to show what he can do and that probably won't work in his favour if he wants to remain in the Midlands.

And even when he hasn't been injured, the ex-Huddersfield Town man hasn't been one of the first names on the teamsheet under his current boss so it wouldn't be a shock if he does move on, especially if the Rotherham player comes in.

Grant has done more than enough during his time at The Hawthorns and the John Smith's Stadium to earn a move elsewhere even if he hasn't managed to make a big impact this season, scoring 18 league goals last season.

That alone should earn him a move elsewhere - and his representatives should already be looking at potential destinations for him ahead of the summer window.

It's not long now until the next window opens, so a plan will need to be in place for him very shortly to ensure he enjoys a successful 2023/24 campaign.