Opinion: West Brom’s transfer dealings so far show they mean business next season

There is no doubting that West Bromwich Albion‘s 2021/22 campaign did not bring the success that the club hoped it would.

Following their Premier League relegation, the Baggies would have been targeting an immediate return to the top-flight, however, the campaign ended with the club barely inside the Championship’s top half.

Indeed, with Valerien Ismael departing the club mid-way through the season, the Baggies turned to Steve Bruce, a serial promotion winner, and even he could not steer the club in the right direction.

To further enhance their predicament, multi-million pound winter transfer window signing Daryl Dike got injured for the remainder of the season just two games into his WBA career.

Reasons to be optimistic

The 2021/22 campaign is now behind us, though, and 2022/23 brings the chance for Albion to right the wrongs of their previous campaign.

Steve Bruce, as stated above, has a fantastic record of winning promotions, but that is not the main reason for Baggies fans to be optimistic heading into the new season.

That reason is the club’s phenomenal business in the transfer market this summer, so far.

In total, the club have made just two confirmed signings so far, with a third set to be close, which if they pull off, shows how serious they are about competing at the sharp end of the division.

Incomings

Jayson Molumby, who did well on loan from Brighton last season, has joined the club permanently, that was confirmed in May.

Meanwhile, Reading star and in-demand Championship free agent John Swift will join the Baggies on a free transfer at the end of the month when his current contract expires.

Jed Wallace, another Championship star and somebody who is in hot demand, could soon follow Swift through the door, too, with reports that a deal is nearly done.

The above signings, along with Dike, who will essentially be like a new addition when the season gets underway, mean West Brom will surely be a formidable force in the second-tier next season.

With a full pre-season under Steve Bruce, with some serious transfer business being done for very little money, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Baggies fare in the Championship next campaign.