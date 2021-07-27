Opinion: West Brom’s rumoured move for £31k-p/w midfielder would be a real statement of intent

West Brom are reportedly weighing up a move for midfielder Okay Yokoslu, according to a recent report from Spanish media outlet AS.

Yokoslu spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Baggies, and made 16 appearances for the club, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship.

The midfielder had previously found regular game time with Celta Vigo hard to come by, and could potentially be tempted by a return to the Hawthorns this summer.

Yokoslu made the defensive midfield role his own last term, and was one of the rare bright sparks for the Baggies, even though they dropped out of the top-flight after just one season.

With an average Whoscored rating of 6.96, the 27-year-old is joint-top with Matheus Pereira as West Brom’s best performers from the 2020/21 season.

Pereira has been attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United in recent months, which speaks volumes about his ability. But with Yokuslu level with him on the Whoscored ratings from last year’s campaign, it’s certainly a real statement of intent by West Brom, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Additional midfield depth is needed within Valerien Ismael’s side this summer as well, with Conor Gallagher returning to Chelsea from his loan spell with the Baggies, although he has since signed for Crystal Palace on a temporary basis for the upcoming league campaign.

Yokuslu is on reported wages of £31,000 per-week, which might seem steep compared to a number of clubs’ current wage bills in the Championship.

But with parachute payments coming in for the relegated teams from the 2020/21 season, West Brom are clearly keen to use some of that on a player they know all about, and he could prove to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw this term.

He’s shown his quality in the Premier League with the Baggies, and so it would be somewhat of a coup for the club to reach their second agreement to sign the 27-year-old ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Yokuslu averaged 2.4 tackles per game last season with West Brom, with only Conor Gallagher (2.7) averaging more. Another statistic where the Turkish midfielder tops the list with the Baggies was his interceptions, with Yokuslu having an average of 2.2 per game, with Dara O’Shea being his closest challenger on 1.6 per game.

He offers the much-needed cover to the West Brom defence, and it’d be a smart addition once again to their team if they were to strike an agreement with Celta Vigo this summer.