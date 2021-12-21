Opinion: West Brom’s promotion hopes could be boosted if they seal January reunion with 27-year-old

Despite being forced to settle for a draw in their showdown with Barnsley last Friday, West Bromwich Albion still managed to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places as AFC Bournemouth suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Currently fourth in the second-tier standings, the Baggies will be determined to launch a bid for a top-two finish in the New Year.

However, in order to have the best chance of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League, it could be argued that the Baggies simply have to engage in some transfer business in the upcoming window.

Whilst manager Valerien Ismael is likely to prioritise his search for a striker in January, he could also benefit from strengthening his options in the heart of midfield.

Although Alex Mowatt and Jason Molumby have both managed to produce some encouraging performances for West Brom following their summer moves to the club, Ismael is still relatively short of numbers in this position as Jake Livermore is the only other player who is a natural fit for this role.

When you consider that Livermore is currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the Championship, it may be time for the Baggies to freshen things up in this particular area.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a reunion with West Brom is Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

According to Spanish news outlet La Voz de Galicia, Yokuslu is reportedly keen on the possibility of securing a move to The Hawthorns next month.

The Turkey international has struggled to make any inroads at Celta this season as he has been limited to just six substitute appearances in La Liga.

Since making a cameo appearance against Villarreal last month, Yokuslu has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s recent clashes with Deportivo Alaves, Valencia, Real Mallorca and Espanyol.

1 of 28 They went unbeaten in their opening [fill blank] league games of this season? 8 10 12 14

If this aforementioned report turns out to be true, West Brom ought to consider making a move for the 27-year-old as he produced some impressive displays in the Premier League for the club last season during his loan spell.

In the 16 games that he played in the top-flight, Yokuslu managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.96 which was only matched by one other Baggies player at this level (Matheus Pereira).

By replicating a similar level of performance in a lower division for West Brom in 2022, the midfielder could potentially boost the club’s chances of sealing promotion as there is every chance that he will set the second-tier alight.

Furthermore, Yokuslu’s arrival will force the likes of Livermore, Mowatt and Molumby to step up to the mark which will also have a positive impact on West Brom’s fortunes in the Championship.