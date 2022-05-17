Opinion: West Brom’s latest transfer strategy a step in the right direction

West Brom’s latest transfer strategy has been revealed ahead of a potentially busy summer window.

New club CEO Ron Gourlay and Steve Bruce will be working together for the first time in the market to identify targets to improve the Baggies’ squad.

Both arrived at the Hawthorns at the start of February earlier this year, meaning neither have had the chance to significantly change the make-up of the current first team.

But a report this week has suggested that the Championship club will be targeting free agent signings and loan deals for young and exciting Premier League talent.

There was no mention of the club targeting any big name summer signings, which is a definite change in strategy for Albion.

Big names signed for sizeable fees hasn’t quite worked out as a strategy of late at the Hawthorns.

Moving towards cheaper alternatives has worked in the recent past, with Alex Mowatt and Adam Reach both doing well for the club.

Loan signings such as Jayson Molumby have also led to the club securing young talent into the team, increasing the overall value of the squad, now that he has been confirmed as a permanent capture.

Given the current options available on the free agent market this summer, it is a no-brainer to double down on this as a new transfer strategy for the Baggies.

The likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace, Joe Rothwell and Tom Lawrence would all be big upgrades to the current team.

All four players are currently set to be available as free agents this summer.

There is also a slew of exciting young talent making its way through all 20 Premier League clubs that could all help pad out Bruce’s squad for next season.

While the current West Brom side has had a lot of investment put into it, it was clear by the second half of the season that improvements will be needed to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Relying on the likes of Andy Carroll to play up front was a sign that this team still lacks that top tier talent needed in this division.

But the summer window is shaping up to be a good one for West Brom, who should have no problems attracting the previously mentioned talent to the Hawthorns this summer given the stature and ambition of the club.