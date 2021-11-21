Opinion: West Brom should tie down key player before January speculation arises

West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore is out of contract at the end of the season which may cause some future uncertainty as the January transfer window approaches.

The 32-year-old played a key role in the Baggies earning automatic promotion to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic in 2019/20 and continues to be a crucial leader on the pitch.

There is a six point gap between West Brom and the top two at this stage with Fulham and Bournemouth threatening to pull away from the chasing pack. Should the Baggies, which looks likely, finish in the play-off places, Livermore’s experience in the high pressure moments could be invaluable.

The former England international remains one of the first names on the team sheet for Valerien Ismael when fit and risking losing him in January or at the end of the season seems unnecessary. Though they currently look like the most likely team to be promoted via the play-offs, Livermore would be a great senior figure to retain at the club if they fail to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Livermore’s longevity in his sixth season at the club should command the respect of the hierarchy to ensure he is tied down until at least the end of next season as they transition from their awful 2020/21 campaign.

If this situation is not resolved then motivation levels could take a hit in the pivotal moments. So much is decided from such slim margins in the Championship and the tiny one percenters can make a huge difference. Getting the best out of Jake Livermore, who can influence a game to great effect in central midfield, could play a hugely significant role in West Brom staying in the hunt for automatic promotion.

In terms of options in central midfield the Baggies are also relatively light and tying Livermore down would be a sensible financial move come the summer. If West Brom do not get promoted they will be charged a premium for summer signings with the knowledge that they are receiving parachute payments, Livermore could easily do a job at this level next and therefore it would be sensible future planning to offer him a new deal now.