Opinion: West Brom should target EFL player regardless of Sam Johnstone’s future

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone attracted plenty of interest over the summer from the higher level, and it appears that he could be on the radar of Premier League clubs once again.

According to the Mail Online, an offer around the £10 million region could see West Brom engage in transfer talks, but his current deal with The Baggies expires in June.

A Premier League move for Johnstone does make sense. He is in and around the England set up and a move to England’s top tier would strengthen his bid for regular contention and future consideration.

However, regardless of whether he does depart in January or not, West Brom should strengthen their interest in Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Football League World exclusively learnt in late September that several Championship and Premier League clubs were monitoring the 22-year-old goalkeeper’s progress at Home Park.

Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Coventry City are all thought to be giving The Baggies divisional competition for the exciting goalkeeper, whilst Aston Villa, Brentford and Southampton are all believed to be admirers.

Cooper’s shot-stopping abilities and reflexes have been there for all to see this season, but he is also a vocal and a commanding goalkeeper who instills confidence into his defence with his decisiveness.

These are all attributes that are not typically associated with such. young goalkeeper, but Cooper is certainly proving himself this season.

He is also extremely confident on the ball, possessing the passing range to start attacks, whilst he also has the composure when the opposition are pressing and closing him down.

Cooper played regularly for The Pilgrims last season and impressed, but he has managed to take it to a new level this time out.

Possessing a defence that has certainly helped him out, Plymouth sit at the League One summit, with Cooper keeping five clean sheets in his 16 games thus far, conceding a mere 14 goals in the process.

Cooper has added another two clean sheets in the cup too and is destined for excellent things in his career.

The young shot-stopper possesses the talent, ambition and experience to justify a move up to Championship football, and given how quickly he has adapted to professional football, there would be no surprise to see him shine with The Baggies.