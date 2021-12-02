Opinion: West Brom should swoop for 27-year-old attacker in January

West Brom are in a predicament at the moment.

They’re sliding down the table and have even surrendered third place to QPR. They can’t win games and although they are picking up points via their draws, it isn’t enough for the Baggies and if they want to have any chance of promotion this season, then they will need to start grabbing three points on a regular basis again.

However, the side have found it hard to break down opposition defences over the last few games and it has led to calls for Valerien Ismael to bring in fresh blood in attack when the winter window opens its doors.

They currently have a wealth of attacking options in Jordan Hugill, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant, but fans are quickly falling out of love with the former and the latter of the three hasn’t bagged for some time either.

With Kenneth Zohore also likely to be shipped out in January, they will certainly need to consider adding another striker to their ranks. But where should they look?

One attacker who they could consider – whether it is a risk or not – is Cole Stockton at Morecambe.

The player is in fine form in League One right now and has an astonishing 13 goals in 18 games. That is certainly the kind of form that the Baggies are after in front of goal and the striker has certainly proven to be prolific so far this year.

There are some risks though. For starters, he is 27 and while he is in the form of his life and the prime of his career, he will soon be entering his thirties and there might not be much resale value on him in a few years.

Furthermore, he has also not had any experience yet in the Championship. He may have lit up both the third and fourth tiers over the last two seasons but, before that, he failed to hit the back of the net consistently and has never been tested any higher up the football pyramid.

It could be a very risky signing for West Brom then, as they look for an attacker who can guarantee goals in the second tier.

However, Stockton could be a gamble that will pay off. Having never played in the Championship, if given the chance, he would be desperate to finally play in that league and prove that he could cut it. He would be eager to keep firing them in and a determined attacker who has proven to be prolific in the past could be just what they need.

He also might not be too expensive. Although not the cheapest option out there, with Morecambe likely to command a seven-figure fee, he would be cheaper than eyeing someone proven at the level and from abroad.

It might not pay off if they sign Stockton. He might flop a league higher. But Stockton is determined and will be eager to prove his worth and he has become a hero to Morecambe fans – he could also become a hero to Baggies fans, in a time when they so desperately want one to back.