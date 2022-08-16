Opinion: West Brom should strengthen interest in former Nottingham Forest player

West Brom have been rather unfortunate when it comes to Daryl Dike thus far, with the forward seeing a lack of minutes because of injuries.

Hoping to start the new Championship season on the front foot, Dike has been dealt a fresh injury blow, with a thigh injury expected to keep the American international out of action until October.

Converting pressure and chances into goals has been an early issue for the Baggies – following on from last season’s dangerous trend – something that Steve Bruce will be eager to address in what remains of this transfer window.

West Brom have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, with a report from journalist Alan Nixon suggesting that the Championship outfit have made a formal request to the Premier League outfit

With a move for Delap set to be a loan, if they are able to strike an agreement with the English champions, Bruce could still look to bolster his forward options.

One player that has also been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, who would be an excellent addition, is former Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban.

With the Reds winning promotion via the play-offs last time out, they opted against offering the experienced forward fresh terms, with Steve Cooper’s side making a calculated gamble to spend big and try to avoid the Premier League drop.

Now a free agent, Grabban would be a shrewd addition for the majority of Championship clubs.

Given the sheer amount of chances that the Baggies have created during their opening games, a natural goalscorer like Grabban could have an enjoyable and productive time at West Brom, should the move go through.

Albion are also in need of a focal point, someone who can hold the ball up and bring others into play, all whilst varying his game play and threatening in behind too.

Now 34 years of age, Grabban still has a turn of pace and is a very clever frontline operator who would likely benefit massively from having the likes of John Swift, Grady Diangana and John Swift in close proximity to him.