Opinion: West Brom should strengthen interest in EFL star as January approaches

West Brom are monitoring the progress of Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang, as per a report from the Express & Star.

Born in Liverpool, Lang came through the academy system with the Reds, before departing for the League One outfit aged 14.

Progressing through the ranks at pace, Lang made his first-team debut for the Latics at the end of the 2016/17 campaign as an 18-year-old, before embarking on a loan spell with Morecambe the year after.

Enjoying further loan stints in the EFL with Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town, the exciting winger temporarily made a move up to Scotland last season, joining Motherwell in the country’s top tier.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

Lang netted three times and added a further assist in the Scottish Premiership during the first half of last season, earning a recall.

The 23-year-old then returned nine goals in just 23 League One outings during the second part of last year.

He has continued on that upward trajectory this season, with the former Liverpool academy player growing in influence as this season progress, proving to be a constant source of creativity.

Lang has returned eights goals and six assists in 14 League One games so far this season, adding a further three goals in the FA Cup.

There would be no surprise if his performances this season have attracted several Championship clubs, as he has been one of the standout performers this season.

Not only has he shown his ability to be head and shoulders over his competition, but he has also been consistently doing this all year round.

West Brom are certainly looking to bolster their frontline as January nears, and Lang would be an excellent and different option to pursue.

Given the club’s spending power and ability to attract players, the Baggies tend to look in the higher divisions in a recruitment sense.

However, Lang has the technical ability, work rate and intelligence to operate in the Championship as early as January, with his record the sort they need to really kick start their push for an automatic promotion place in second-half of the season.

Meanwhile there is also scope for him to develop into a Premier League player, meaning this could be a profitable move for West Brom in that sense in the future as well.

Losing Lang in January would be a big loss for Wigan, but he could be an excellent piece of recruitment for the Baggies.