Opinion: West Brom should step up their interest in Derby County man

West Brom are one of four Championship clubs who are currently casting their eyes over Derby County attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The report also states that Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City are providing some divisional competition for Derby’s captain.

The Welsh international has started the season in terrific form, scoring four goals and assisting three in 16 Championship games, with Lawrence proving to be an integral part of the majority of attacking moves that Derby have put together.

Despite the fact that Derby are currently in administration, Wayne Rooney revealed to Derbyshire Live that The Rams do not need to sell the 27-year-old in January.

However, if a suitable offer comes in, that would benefit the club greatly, then it will be no surprise to see Lawrence depart Pride Park.

Not only does the attacking midfielder possess the ability to compete at the top end of the division with the clubs who are interested in him, but he is also a player that could operate at Premier League level.

One club who could really benefit from his arrival would be West Brom.

After operating at the top end of the division with the league looking like a three-horse race, West Brom have been dragged back into the play-off mix and given their recent form, they are actually at risk of dropping out the top six.

Lawrence is not just a technically-gifted player who has the vision, attacking drive and passing range to carve open defences, but he is also intelligent and tenacious when his team do not have possession.

This would suit Valerien Ismael’s side, especially with the seemingly limited options he possesses in midfield.

Lawrence’s arrival would also allow Ismael to become more flexible with the system he is deploying with The Baggies.

He is yet to stray away from his 3-4-3 formation that brought him lots of success at Barnsley and LASK.

The 27-year-old is competent enough to operate as a central midfielder or a winger in his current system, but they would get more use out of him in a number 10 role.