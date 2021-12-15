Opinion: West Brom should seek permanent agreement with 25-year-old

West Bromwich Albion have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the Championship this season under Valerien Ismael.

The French manager built a reputation for playing high octane attacking football at Barnsley last term, but has proven that he can achieve good results in both boxes at The Hawthorns this time around.

A key figure in achieving that has been Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Matt Clarke who has produced some excellent displays in the Baggies’ defensive trio.

West Brom have kept six clean sheets in Clarke’s 14 appearances, completing the match on 12 of those occasions and adding a calmness in and out of possession to the backline.

The 25-year-old had spent the previous two seasons on loan at Derby County and therefore the demands of the 2021/22 campaign with the Baggies are very different to what he has been accustomed to.

Clarke has been known for his elite ball playing ability as a second tier defender but has improved his work without the ball significantly this term.

Alongside the likes of Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley there is a lot of competition for places to make up Ismael’s defensive trio. However, Clarke has asserted himself to such an extent that when fit he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Clarke’s contract at Brighton expires at the end of next season, which means that, unless he signs a new deal, his transfer value is likely to decrease significantly at the end of the campaign. By which time, West Brom are intent on calling themselves a Premier League club again and could represent an attractive permanent destination for the 25-year-old.

Having reduced the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places to just three points in recent weeks, it looks as if the top two race will go down to the wire and Clarke will be a prominent figure in pursuing the club’s ambitions in the second half of the season.

Strike while the iron is hot and the Baggies certainly have the financial muscle to put their cards on the table and secure Clarke’s services on a permanent deal at the end of this season.