Opinion: West Brom should reignite their interest in Swansea City star

West Brom put in a worrying display last night in their 2-0 loss at home to Preston North End, a result that ended the Midlands club’s unbeaten home record in the league this season.

In a contest where they were second best for the vast majority of the 90 minutes, goals from Emil Riis and Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer confined Valerien Ismael’s side to a fifth winless game in their last six Championship contests.

Friction appears to be growing between Ismael and the supporters at the moment, with the Baggies lacking a plan B.

Solely deploying a 3-4-3 formation, there has been limited scope for tactical tweaks or alterations to the playing style this season, an aspect of the campaign that has left fans increasingly frustrated.

Yes, the Frenchman saw undeniable success operating this way at Barnsley, however, it is growing alarmingly evident that it is a system that does not match the personal skillsets at West Brom.

If Ismael is extremely committed to making this work at West Brom, then the next best thing to do would be to have a plan B in place.

At the moment, West Brom are predictable and easy to set up against, however, that could all change.

It emerged in late November that the Midlands club were one of several Championship clubs interested in Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Although nothing has materialised this January, he is someone that the Baggies should be considering.

He is exactly the type of player who offers that notion of a plan B, with the attacking midfielder a versatile option but best deployed as a number 10.

His quality and final third impact has been there for all to see in Swansea colours this season, however, he is believed to be unhappy with his contract situation in South Wales.

Paterson is an exciting player in possession, having the vision and technical ability to unlock defences, whilst he is a relentless worker out of possession.

This type of signing could go down very well with fans who are frustrated with Ismael at present, as it shows a willingness to try alternate solutions.