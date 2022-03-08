Opinion: West Brom should prioritise 33-year-old’s future as summer window approaches

For a club that will be hoping for a shake-up of personnel in the summer transfer window, West Bromwich Albion only have three senior players, two being goalkeepers, whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

That situation is growing to a create a lot of work for the recruitment team who will need to make room in the squad to bring in some new signings to improve it.

The players edging towards the end of their contract are David Button, Sam Johnstone and Andy Carroll.

Button may earn an extension, Johnstone could be set for a Premier League move but Andy Carroll should not be allowed to leave the club due to his whole-hearted displays this season.

Due to his impressive performances for both Reading and West Brom this season, there is a chance that a Premier League club takes a punt on Carroll as a reserve, more route one, option in the top-flight next term, a move that would be attractive for the 33-year-old.

However, if the Baggies can extend his contract until the end of next season, then that will be easier to avoid and they will keep him in their attacking contingent.

On paper, this West Brom squad is capable of so much more than the 13th position they currently reside in and Carroll is an important cog within that.

His experience would certainly play a role off the pitch, and he adds crucial competition for places with Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, the exiled Kenneth Zohore and, currently injured, Daryl Dike.

Carroll can operate in a variety of tactical systems, not that Steve Bruce indulges in those too often, and is very effective at both defending and attacking set pieces.

A minor portion of a match as a whole, but often a decisive one and the Baggies need all the help they can get in that regard.

The nine-time England international will not take up a substantial amount of the wage bill, which will need to be addressed as parachute payments decrease, and still has the ability to contribute in the attacking third on a consistent basis.