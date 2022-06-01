Opinion: West Brom should not offload 27-year-old who could make an important contribution next season

Callum Robinson’s future in the West Bromwich Albion is under threat as Steve Bruce looks to put his stamp on the squad this summer.

The Irishman is still fully committed to the cause, as per BirminghamLive, and he did come up with 17 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

The versatile forward should definitely be a large part of Bruce’s plans heading into next season for a variety of reasons.

One is variety in itself, in Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant, the Baggies have two forwards with very specific skillsets and without other players causing problems around them they are not as effective.

The 27-year-old has built a strong relationship with Grant in the last season or so, and even if not first choice he would be an excellent impact player to introduce when games get stretched late on.

In their second campaign with parachute payments the Baggies can afford to invest in their attack again, however, they do not want to keep neglecting players on long contracts or they will find themselves in a very sticky situation if promotion is not achieved.

In the first half of the season, when West Brom were competing in and around the automatic promotion places under Valerien Ismael, Robinson could do no wrong and was a huge player in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Had the Baggies kept the Frenchman at the club, it is likely that they would have finished a lot closer to the play-offs, and Robinson should be scapegoated for their underperformance.

Daryl Dike is going to be the first choice number nine at The Hawthorns, given how much money the club spent on him in January and his reputation at the level.

Robinson is the type of player who could be more effective, when operating around a focal point like the USA international, such that was not the case for a lot of the season in the Black Country.

Robinson has proven himself in the second tier time and time again in recent years, and that pedigree should not underestimated in the lead-up to the 2022/23 season, especially with three seasons remaining on his deal.