Opinion: West Brom should cut ties with 29-year-old in January

Jordan Hugill cuts a figure of a significant lack of confidence at the moment at West Bromwich Albion and in that embodies the club’s recent form.

The 29-year-old has spent an unhealthy amount of time on loan since being picked up by West Ham United in January 2018. It would have been a relief for Hugill to sign on permanent terms for Norwich City in the summer of 2020 but it appears that a similar tale is being played out in front of us.

Hugill has never been a prolific striker even in his heyday at Preston North End and the last few years have not suited him due to a lack of game time. In 2019/20 the mobile forward scored 13 league goals in a successful loan spell at Queens Park Rangers, going some way to earning him the move to the Canaries, but he managed just seven league starts in the entirety of last season and has only registered five this time around, in a Baggies side desperate for someone to lead the line.

The atmosphere around The Hawthorns at the moment is a very impatient one that will not allow time for Hugill to bed in to Valerien Ismael’s style of play and learn his role within that. Therefore, West Brom would be better inclined allowing Hugill to return to Carrow Road in January and re-allocate the wages spent on him elsewhere.

A fit and firing number nine could be the difference between the Baggies competing for a spot in the top two, should Bournemouth continue to falter, or slipping into the scrap for a spot in the top six.

Hugill has been so poor in his finishing this season and if it continues to cost West Brom the toxic atmosphere at The Hawthorns will only increase. The 29-year-old has scored just the one league goal, in 16 appearances, but most shockingly from shooting opportunities of a combined figure of 4.67 expected goals, an enormous underperformance.

Quit while you are ahead, it is the best move for both parties for Hugill to seek an alternative destination away from Norwich in January and for West Brom to re-allocate their spending.