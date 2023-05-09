West Bromwich Albion may be restricted to the free agent and loan markets in the summer with the club remaining in the Championship.

This is because they took out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings to cope with the costs of running the club earlier this season.

Although they could potentially use some of that eight-figure sum in the transfer market, they would be wise to minimise their costs and ensure they can remain afloat in the long term

In terms of positions they need to address, a centre-back may be required if the likes of Kean Bryan and Erik Pieters leave and a forward may also be useful considering Daryl Dike's injury record.

What's the state of play in West Brom's attacking midfield department?

This is another area that could be addressed, especially with Tom Rogic's future remaining uncertain at this stage.

The Baggies do have the opportunity to extend his contract beyond the end of this term, but the Australian hasn't been regularly involved this season with just 20 league appearances to his name.

Although he has shown his quality at times, Carlos Corberan may be keen to replace him in a bid to freshen up the squad and Stoke City's Nick Powell could be an ideal candidate to come in.

John Swift will probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet when available considering his quality, but if he's to maintain his performance levels and cut out the inconsistency that affected his time at Reading, then he needs someone who can compete with him for a starting spot.

Why would Nick Powell be a good signing for West Brom?

Powell, who will leave the Potters on the expiration of his contract, could add some more creativity to the Baggies' squad and that could make all the difference next season as they aim to push for promotion once more.

He's reportedly on a lucrative deal at the bet365 Stadium, but he will surely know that he'll need to take a wage cut if he moves on this term and that could help Albion during contract negotiations.

Based in the Midlands, he may not need to relocate if he moves to The Hawthorns and that would probably help him to settle in quicker.

Whilst he may have suffered with injury problems during his time in Staffordshire, he won't need to play 46 league games next season with Swift in the side, so that could help the Baggies to rest the 29-year-old when needed.

Powell makes up for his lack of appearances with a fantastic record in front of goal, scoring 28 goals and recording 10 assists in 118 competitive appearances for Stoke.

He was also a prolific figure for Wigan Athletic, proving he can be an asset at numerous clubs. That can only bode well for the Baggies, who will be desperate to see him make an impact at The Hawthorns.

The 29-year-old could be an affordable and decent medium-term signing - and he's certainly someone who should be under consideration at Albion ahead of the summer window.