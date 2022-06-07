Opinion: West Brom should consider a move for Premier League goalkeeper this summer

West Brom had a decent season this year although after a dip in form when Steve Bruce came into the club, the Baggies fell out of the play-off spots and ended up finishing the season sat tenth in the league.

This was a disappointing end to the campaign for West Brom although Steve Bruce is keen to rebuild the squad to suit him and allow them to compete for promotion next season.

This summer he will be looking to strengthen the side all over the pitch although the most pressing matter will be finding a goalkeeper at the club.

Sam Johnstone is leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract with him tipped for a Premier League move.

With his contract expired too it means he will leave on a free transfer so Albion will not be able to get any compensation for losing him.

The other goalkeepers on the books at the Hawthorns at the minute are David Button who is now 33-years-old and Alex Palmer.

The pair probably represent the different ends of the spectrum with Button being experienced but not likely to be a number one whilst Palmer lacks the experience as a solid number one.

Someone who may be looking for a new club this summer though is Jack Butland. Although he is under contract with Crystal Palace for another year, with the Eagles looking at the current West Brom number one to come in, it would cause Butland to drop down the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

Furthermore, at this stage it seems clear that Premier League football is no longer on the cards as regular football for the former England goalkeeper.

However, that’s not to say he couldn’t drop down to the Championship and do a good job.

The 29-year-old has plenty of experience and will be keen to have the chance to play at a club after making just nine appearances this season.

Even if Bruce felt unsure about him as a number one, he would be a more reliable second choice goalkeeper than either currently at the Hawthorns.

However, although unlucky in the past with injuries, Butland possess a lot of quality as a goalkeeper and therefore if given the opportunity he would be able to play regularly at a consistent level.

Furthermore, with Palace looking to bring someone new in, you can’t see them being too unreasonable about letting the goalkeeper go especially as Rangers and Bournemouth are said to currently hold an interest.