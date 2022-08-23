Opinion: West Brom seem to have finally clicked – but how long will it last?

A 5-2 victory over Hull City at The Hawthorns felt like a real release of pressure for West Brom, with important goals from John Swift and Karlan Grant which Baggies will be hoping mark the beginning of the team fulfilling its potential.

Despite sitting fourteenth in the league table even after this superb result, West Brom boast the second highest expected goals per game tally in the league, demonstrating that they had been struggling to take their chances up until this point.

Even at that, however, there is still plenty to build on. Oscar Estupinan continued his trend of capitalising on poor marking to score poacher’s goals and snuck a brace against the Baggies, which ought to be cause for some concern even if they were merely consolations.

There is also still plenty of scope for West Brom’s attacking talent to build-up further match sharpness and start really purring in Steve Bruce’s system. Jed Wallace, for instance, put ten more crosses into the box than any other player at the weekend but failed to register an assist. Championship watchers will know all about Wallace’s quality with his deliveries from the wing, and so the statistic really does shine a light on West Brom’s continued lack of a cutting edge up top even in spite of this positive result.

Daryl Dike was supposed to be the solution to this problem, the USA international having joined The Baggies for a hefty £7.7m fee last January after a goal every other game for Barnsley in The Championship, but injuries have derailed his impact. Last week Dike suffered a thigh injury only after recovering from a long-term hamstring problem, and will be out for at least another two months.

The great result could be both a blessing and a curse long-term for West Brom, with many fans frustrated at owner Guochuan Lai’s relative lack of investment this summer. Jayson Molumby has arrived permanently for £900,000 after a so-so spell at the club on loan last year, but this season has really stepped up to form a formidable partnership with fellow returnee Okay Yokuslu at the base of midfield.

Fans were exasperated after Mr. Lai’s son attended the goalless draw with Cardiff in place of his father, with many wondering how he could fail to sanction a move for a new striker after the goalless performance, but Baggies fans ought to look at the wider perspective.

Callum Robinson was thrown on for fifteen minutes at the end of the victory over Hull as rumours continue to swirl around his potential return to Preston North End. Robinson often goes under the radar, but a solid return of 16 goal contributions in the league last year was a good consolidation after a five-goal campaign in the Premier League. The Baggies could do much worse than giving him a run in the team.

Alan Nixon has linked West Brom with a move for Oli McBurnie, but this seems like a sideways step given his 8 goals in 98 appearances for Sheffield United.

John Swift and Jed Wallace might have been free transfers for The Baggies, but fans pleading for the chequebook opened again should be mindful that these players were among the best performers in the league last year and are sure to have arrived on good wages.

The squad available to Steve Bruce is more than good enough and has received more than enough consolidation this summer to mount an assault on The Championship title. Despite the positive result against Hull, the mood around the club doesn’t seem to live up to the level of quality they possess, however.