Opinion: West Brom player’s recent displays are concerning – Carlos Corberan may have to consider cashing in this summer

West Bromwich Albion supporters have already achieved lots of good times under Carlos Corberan already, despite the Spaniard only being in charge since the end of October.

But there are signs now that the wheels are somewhat starting to fall off, although it is perhaps too early to really panic just yet.

A run of 10 wins in 13 matches pushed the Baggies from the Championship relegation zone to the play-off spots, and it appeared that along with Middlesbrough, Albion were going to be a real threat to Sheffield United in the second automatic promotion spot.

Just one point from their previous three matches though has seen West Brom stuck in 10th position in the table and now four points adrift of the play-off spots in a race for the top six which is incredibly competitive.

In Steve Bruce’s time in charge, the defence was the main issue as the Baggies were leaking preventable goals and that saw them in the bottom three – this was a problem though that Corberan looked to have rectified.

A 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City and the latest 3-2 loss away at Watford on Monday night has seen doubts and mistakes both creep back in though, but there could be an issue at the top end of the pitch too – namely in the form of Daryl Dike.

Corberan doesn’t have incredibly strength in depth up-top, but as he only plays a lone striker system he really only needs three options, which he has in Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante and the maligned Karlan Grant.

Thomas-Asante has more-than proven his worth after being a cheap summer punt from Salford City, but the same cannot be said so far of Dike.

One of Valerien Ismael’s last acts as West Brom manager in January 2022 was to bring Dike in from Orlando City for £7 million – the Frenchman had managed the powerful striker at Barnsley and had long wanted to re-unite with him at The Hawthorns, and with Guochuan Lai releasing the funds for his purchase he got his wish.

Disaster struck just two appearances into his career in the Midlands though as Dike went down with a season-ending hamstring injury in the same month he was signed, and weeks later Ismael was sacked from his job as head coach.

Those injury issues reared their ugly head again earlier in the season when after the first league match of the campaign in July 2022, Dike picked up a thigh injury in training and then missed three months.

Despite appearing in 13 league matches in succession, whether that be from the start or as a substitute, it’s fair to say that Dike hasn’t been living up to the price-tag that was paid for his services, with just three league goals in 14 appearances to his name.

In some matches he has looked a good player but in other matches, especially in recent weeks, he hasn’t looked like the player who ripped through the league for Barnsley in his 2020-21 half-season.

He hasn’t mustered up a single shot in his last two outings from the bench and it is now six matches in succession where he has failed to find the back of the net – could it be Corberan’s system that doesn’t suit him?

Under Ismael at Barnsley, Dike was the focal point of the Frenchman’s direct style of play, but the Baggies have various attacking midfielders who like to make things happen, which can often leave the USA striker somewhat isolated.

He didn’t make a difference against a tired Watford defence in the second half of their clash on Monday night, and Corberan must be deliberating what Dike offers in his setup.

A summer sale cannot be out of the question at this point – Dike was an expensive purchase by West Brom last January and they are not in the best state financially right now, with club figures desperately chasing up a £5 million loan owed to them by owner Lai as well as taking out a £20 million figure from MSD Holdings for the running of hte club.

So if he keeps on underperforming or Corberan believes that he is not a great fit for his line-up, then Dike’s future needs to be seriously considered whatever division West Brom are in next season – more-so if they fail to win promotion, which is something that could really affect them financially.