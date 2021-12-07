Opinion: West Brom ought to consider cutting ties with 25-year-old in January

West Bromwich Albion managed to get back on track in the Championship last weekend as they secured a 2-1 victory over Coventry City.

A recent slump in form resulted in the Baggies losing ground in the battle for automatic promotion as Fulham and AFC Bournemouth moved clear of the chasing pack in the Championship.

However, after these two sides were forced to settle for a point in their showdown on Friday, the Baggies managed to move to within six points of second-place by claiming an impressive win in their meeting with the Sky Blues.

Although West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael will be focusing primarily on accumulating as many victories as possible in the coming weeks, he will also be keeping an eye on the transfer market as the window is set to open in January.

The Frenchman is understood to be looking into the possibility of bolstering his attacking options next month by drafting in a striker.

Whilst Karlan Grant has scored nine goals for West Brom in the Championship this season, it could be argued that the club could reach new heights if they draft in another individual who is capable of thriving at this level.

As well as swooping for a new striker, the Baggies may need to make a decision regarding the future of one of their rarely-seen players.

After returning to The Hawthorns following a loan spell with Lincoln City last season, Alex Palmer would have been hoping to force his way into contention for a regular spot in the club’s match-day squad during the current campaign.

Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, the presence of Sam Johnstone and David Button has limited his involvement in recent months.

Palmer’s only appearance of the current term came during the club’s 6-0 defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup in August.

Since this fixture, the 25-year-old has been used exclusively by the Baggies at Under-23 level as he has featured on four occasions in the Premier League Division 2.

Although there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Johnstone’s future due to the fact that the England international’s contract expires next summer, Palmer may not be given an opportunity to showcase his talent if his team-mate does indeed secure a move away.

With Josh Griffiths set to return to the club in 2022, Palmer could potentially fall further down the pecking order at West Brom.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that both parties may find it beneficial if Palmer seals a permanent exit next month.

Whilst West Brom should be able to secure a respectable fee for the keeper due to the fact that his current deal is set to run until 2023, Palmer could potentially kick-start his career by joining a club in a lower division who will be able to provide him with regular first-team football.