If Rotherham United fans had any hopes about potentially keeping Chiedozie Ogbene beyond the end of the 2022-23 season, they perhaps they may want to rethink their stance following his showing on the international stage this weekend against France.

The winger was given the perfect platform to showcase himself against the FIFA World Cup runners-up when they visited Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening, and it was a match in which they went down valiantly 1-0 to Les Bleus.

Despite being on the losing side, Ogbene put in a fantastic performance and was named Man of the Match just days after he netted the winning goal in a 3-2 win over Latvia, which was the latest string to add to his bow in a remarkable come-up.

Ogbene was electric at times for the Millers in League One last season, mainly from right wing-back and finished the season with four goals and 11 assists, but the natural winger wanted to be played as a striker in Paul Warne's 3-5-2 system from the start of the 2022-23 campaign and that's exactly what happened.

He's since headed back out wide to his favoured position since he became a professional since Warne's replacement Matt Taylor changed the formation at the New York Stadium, but his seven goals in the league this season, as well as his international performances, mean that it's going to be tough for Rotherham to hang onto him.

United are in a tough position - Ogbene is out of contract this summer and despite saying earlier in March that he 'hoped' for more talks regarding an extension, his recent showings may have earned him a move to a far bigger club.

Standard Liege of Belgium have now been linked but if he's going to remain in England, then perhaps West Bromwich Albion should be in for the flying Irishman.

On the strength of what he's been doing across the season, Ogbene ought to have the pick of the top second tier clubs in for him, and should the Baggies remain in the Championship then they could do worse than going down the route they did last summer in the transfer window.

Using the size of the club, their promotion aspirations and finances too, they were able to snag Jed Wallace and John Swift away from Millwall and Reading respectively at the end of their contracts, and both have contributed under Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan with 23 league goal contributions between them.

And a winger will surely be on the radar of Corberan this summer - he signed Marc Albrighton on loan in January and he also tried to bag Omari Hutchinson of Chelsea only for it to collapse, so that position would surely be top of the Spaniard's list in a few months time.

Ogbene's versatility - whether that is at wing-back, cutting in off the left flank, a central striker or on the right-hand side of a front three - would be desirable to a lot of Championship sides and if Albion show the same nous in the transfer market they did last summer, then they could end up being the 25-year-old's ideal destination.