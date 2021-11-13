Opinion: West Brom need back-up targets if Daryl Dike pursuit fails – this Championship striker could be the perfect fit

It’s not been pretty, but West Brom are in the top three of the Championship at the 17-game mark of the 2021-22 season.

Inconsistency has crept in at the Baggies though and away form in particular has spiralled, with a combination of sloppy defending and a lack of cutting edge at the top end of the pitch meaning the Midlands side have been dropping points in recent weeks.

Valerien Ismael’s side are trailing second-placed Fulham by six points but it’s a margin that can be clawed back easily – but the Frenchman will need some more fire-power.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of West Brom’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 1) Where does Salomon Rondon play? ST CM CB GK

Karlan Grant is scoring goals right now but it’s a physical number nine that is wanted – Jordan Hugill came in on loan in the summer but he’s not been effective in that role.

Ismael’s number one target per the Express & Star is a man who he had on loan at Barnsley last season in Daryl Dike, and the American youngster has continued his form back with Orlando City in the MLS with 10 goals in 18 outings this season.

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that multiple Serie A sides in Italy are interested in the 21-year-old though and with Orlando earlier this year wanting $20 million for the striker, he may be out of West Brom’s price-range for now.

Realistically the Baggies will need to look at target man alternatives, and there may be one out there playing in the Championship that could fit the bill in Elijah Adebayo.

After coming through the Fulham academy, Adebayo bounced around on loan at multiple clubs before joining Walsall on a permanent basis in 2019.

His form for the Saddlers last season with 10 goals in 25 matches alerted Championship clubs and it was Luton Town who snapped him up in January for around £250,000 – he’s definitely worth a lot more than that now after his exploits for the Hatters.

Adebayo started steadily in his first half-season at Kenilworth Road with five goals in 18 appearances, but he’s already eclipsed that in an exciting Luton team by scoring eight times in 15 outings in 2021-22.

At 6 foot 4 inches tall, not only is Adebayo a threat in the air but he’s also very mobile and quick for his size, and he’s already bossed the majority of Championship defenders he’s come up against.

It all means that he would be a very good Dike alternative at the age of 23, but how much would he cost?

Luton aren’t exactly flush but they’re financially comfortable in the Championship so it would probably take a sizeable offer for the Hatters to consider.

Would £5 million be enough? You will only find out once you try and he’s a striker that the Baggies ought to be making a play for.