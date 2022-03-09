Opinion: West Brom need a more structured transfer policy to avoid sudden collapses

West Brom’s season has gone up in smoke ever since the turn of the new year.

At the end of 2021, the Baggies were still dreaming of an immediate return back to the Premier League after only one season in the Championship.

But a string of poor results and speculation mounting on dressing room rifts, Valerien Ismael was dismissed as manager by the end of January.

By the start of February, Steve Bruce was appointed as the new manager of the club.

Ismael only lasted six months in the job, having arrived in the Summer off the back of a successful season with Barnsley.

Ismael was allowed to bring in Alex Mowatt with him from the Tykes, and as late as mid-January he played a key role in the club signing former Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike.

It was clear that Ismael was playing a significant role in the club’s transfer policy as he looked to import the best parts of his Barnsley side to West Brom.

The club paid £7 million for Dike from Orlando City in MLS.

Dike unfortunately got injured as he was getting back up to speed and has not featured for the club in several weeks now.

There was very little the club could do about that situation, it’s football and these things happen.

But Ismael should never have been allowed this much control when it was never certain his position at the club was set in stone.

Since then, Bruce has spoken about the club looking at the free agent market.

Yet his results have been disastrous.

The club’s play-off hopes are in tatters with the side teetering in 13th place, some eight points adrift of the top six.

If Bruce is not the man to carry the club forward over the next few years then he should have no say in the club’s transfer policy.

A more top down approach is needed to smooth over these kinds of transitions.

The club needs to identify a style of football it wants to adapt and build the team and management structure around that.

That is why even going from the likes of Ismael to Bruce can be so difficult as the players struggle to change how they play mid-season under totally new instructions.

It’s entirely disruptive and that has bore fruit with recent results.

Ron Gourlay was recently appointed as the club’s new CEO, but he admitted it was unlikely they would bring in a technical director, which seems like a misstep.

Now is the perfect opportunity to review the decision making processes at the club.

A total overhaul is needed, otherwise a route back to the Premier League might have some unexpected and unwanted detours ahead.