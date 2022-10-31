Opinion: West Brom must take extra care in re-integrating 22-year-old into first team

West Bromwich Albion are three points adrift inside the Championship relegation zone and fell to 24th in the table after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Carlos Corberan has a lot of work to do to get Albion performing like the side that seemed more likely than not to finish inside the top six last season, before Valerien Ismael was relieved of his duties as manager.

One positive is that they are just three points safety despite being rock bottom, suggesting that their outlook could be transformed in the space of a couple of weeks if Corberan can get things right on the training ground initially.

A lot of hope for Albion to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking was put on the shoulders of Daryl Dike in January of this year, and the striker could return to action before the World Cup.

The American was signed having previously impressed in the second tier under Ismael for Barnsley, however the Frenchman was promptly sacked following Dike’s arrival and injuries have plagued the 22-year-old’s time in the Black Country since.

Dike has suffered a number of setbacks in his fitness since returning to England and has only managed one league start for the Baggies.

His hopes of getting into the USA World Cup squad are in tatters, despite scoring three goals in just eight caps, and the pressure will be on him to deliver the goods to pull Albion out of trouble in the coming months.

That said, the Baggies should be careful with the amount of playing time that they hand Dike while he is still gaining match sharpness, with another injury blow would significantly increase Albion’s chances of dropping to League One just two seasons after falling out of the Premier League.

Someone of Dike’s physical profile is rarely seen below the Premier League, his close control, dribbling ability and clinical finishing made him a hugely exciting signing in January and it could still bear fruit this season.

Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante in number nine roles represent a significant downgrade on Dike and rushing him back into the side to increase the risk of injury is not worth the potential downside.

Another injury to the American who has the ability to galvanise the squad and supporter base would go a long way to condemning the Baggies to the drop, or at least a season of high anxiety over their position in the division.

He must be managed in a smart and sensible manner.