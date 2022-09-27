Opinion: West Brom must consider cutting ties with misfiring man in January if struggles continue

West Bromwich Albion would have been desperate to put what turned out to be an incredibly underwhelming 2021/22 campaign behind them by making a positive start to the new term.

However, despite strengthening their squad over the course of the summer, the Baggies have so far failed to move forward as a club under the guidance of manager Steve Bruce.

In the 10 league games that they have participated in, West Brom have only managed to accumulate 10 points and are currently 21st in the Championship standings.

With the pressure starting to build on Bruce, he will be hoping that his players will be able to deliver the goods in this weekend’s showdown with Swansea City.

One of the individuals who unquestionably needs to step up his performance levels over the course of the coming weeks is Matt Phillips.

Signed by West Brom in 2016, Phillips has been a loyal servant to the Baggies during his time at The Hawthorns.

Particularly impressive in the 2019/20 season, the winger helped Albion secure a return to the Premier League by scoring seven goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

With West Brom looking to replicate the feat of achieving promotion in the not-too-distant future, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they decide to engage in some transfer business when the windows open in January.

In order to facilitate arrivals, the Baggies need to move on some of the players who have been underperforming this season.

When you consider just how ineffective Phillips has been during the current campaign, West Brom simply must consider cutting ties with him following the turn of the year if he continues to struggle for form.

In the nine league games that he has participated in this season, the winger has only managed to provide one assist and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.23 at this level.

Due to the arrival of Jed Wallace, Phillips has been deployed predominantly as a substitute and has ultimately failed to make an impact in this particular role.

The former Queens Park Rangers man has not scored a goal in the Championship since West Brom’s victory over Cardiff City in September 2021.

If he is unable to rediscover his best form, Phillips is likely to be forced to watch on from the bench until January due to the competition for places in the wide positions.

With Phillips’ contract set to run until 2024, there is a chance that West Brom could secure a reasonable fee for him if he attracts interest from elsewhere.

This money could then be used to bolster their options in other areas of the pitch that need to be improved upon.