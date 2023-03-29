Going into the summer, you could forgive Erik Pieters if he was to find himself feeling a sense of Deja Vu.

At the end of last season, the defender found himself facing an uncertain future, as he was released by Burnley following the expiry of his contract at Turf Moor, in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Ultimately, the Dutchman would secure himself a new club a few months later, as he followed the Clarets to the Championship, by linking up with West Brom in September.

However, Pieters once again only signed a one-year deal with the Baggies, meaning as things stand, he is due to become a free agent once again at the end of this season.

Now though, it seems that the 34-year-old is at least confident his future will be clarified and secured sooner rather than later.

Speaking recently about his contract situation with West Brom, Pieters admitted he would not be surprised if he does sign a new contract with the club, particularly if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Given the way that things have gone for him since he arrived at The Hawthorns earlier this season, it is hard to argue with that assessment.

Since making the move to West Brom, Pieters has rapidly established himself as a key player in the Baggies' backline, developing an excellent partnership with Dara O'Shea in the centre of defence, becoming an important figure in the club's resurgence under Carlos Corberan.

As a result, it would make little sense for the club to let him go when he still appears capable of making a significant contribution at The Hawthorns, even at this stage of his career.

Indeed, with 225 Premier League appearances under his belt from his time with Stoke City and then Burnley, that experience could certainly be useful in Carlos Corberan's side, if they were to secure a return to the top-flight for next season.

By contrast, if West Brom were to miss out on promotion, and the financial windfall that comes with it, then it will be harder for them to strengthen in the window, especially given the monetary uncertainty that seems to be hanging over the club, with the loan they are owed by owner Guochan Lai.

Consequently, in that scenario, it would feel like a risk for the Baggies to let a player such as Pieters go when they would need to be replaced on limited funds, when extending his contract would not only be sensible given his form, but also more affordable in the circumstances.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though Pieters is right to be optimistic about his future at West Brom, something which should leave little cause for complaint among the rest of those around the club.