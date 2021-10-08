Opinion: West Brom boss Valerien Ismael ought to consider sanctioning permanent exit for 21-y/o

West Brom have managed to make a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.

Handed over the reins at The Hawthorns in the summer, the Frenchman managed to bolster his side by swooping for Matt Clarke, Alex Mowatt, Jordan Hugill, Kean Bryan, Adam Reach and Jayson Molumby in the transfer window.

Whilst Bryan and Molumby have yet to make a major impact for the Baggies, Mowatt and Clarke have been particularly impressive during the opening stages of the season.

Meanwhile, Hugill has managed to bring a different dimension to West Brom’s attacking lineup as he is more of a physical presence compared to the likes of Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

When you consider that West Brom are not exactly short of options up-front, it was hardly a shock when they opted to send Callum Morton out on loan.

The 21-year-old, who is a product of the club’s youth academy, joined Fleetwood Town on a temporary basis in July.

Since making this particular switch, Morton has managed to illustrate some glimpses of his talent for the Cod Army as he has scored two goals in seven league appearances.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in the third-tier, the forward will be looking to help his side climb the table in the coming months.

Although Morton does possess a great deal of potential, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to deliver the goods in a higher division as he has yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career.

If West Brom achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, Ismael ought to consider the possibility of selling the forward as he could struggle to cope with the competitiveness of this division.

Considering that his contract is set to run until 2024, Morton could be sold for a sizeable amount of money next summer if he picks up his performance levels in the third-tier.

West Brom could then use some of the cash generated from the forward’s departure to reinvest in their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

For Morton’s sake, it could be argued that a permanent departure may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

By joining a club who are able to guarantee him regular first team football, the former Northampton Town loanee could make considerable strides in terms of his development.