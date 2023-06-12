West Bromwich Albion may be forced to cash in on some key players during the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

They may not have spent a huge amount during the 2022/23 campaign with the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all coming in on free transfers, but they may have forked out a decent amount on wages for the trio.

The trio are likely to have been in high demand last summer, so the Baggies probably had to offer them reasonably big financial packages to lure him to The Hawthorns.

They also forked out a reported £7m fee for Daryl Dike last year.

The sale of Matheus Pereira may have helped to fund that move - but Sam Johnstone moved on for nothing and that has probably hampered their ability to spend too much in the market this summer.

To boost their budget, a couple of players could be sold.

Are West Brom prepared to sell Grady Diangana?

Diangana is one player the Baggies are prepared to listen to offers for, according to the Sunday People (11/6; page 61) [via West Brom News].

The 25-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan stay at Albion during the 2019/20 campaign, playing a huge part in their promotion as he recorded eight goals and seven assists in 30 league appearances.

Ever since he joined permanently, he has failed to match his performance levels from that season, although he did manage to score four times and register assists in 31 Championship displays last term.

But for a player the Baggies spent around £18m on, that isn't exactly an impressive total.

Why should West Brom sell Grady Diangana?

Thankfully for Albion, he still has two years left on his contract and that leaves them in a reasonably strong position at the negotiating table.

If he only had 12 months remaining on his deal, it would have been difficult to see the Baggies securing much money for him at all and there may not have been any offers for him considering interested sides know they may be able to recruit him for free if they hold their nerve for a year.

In fairness, he hasn't done enough to generate too many offers for his signature this summer but if West Brom alert others to his availability, they could receive some bids during the upcoming window.

They look set to make a massive loss on the winger but if they can generate a half-decent fee for his services, that could boost Carlos Corberan's budget and allow him to put his stamp on the squad, something that could make all the difference in their quest to secure a return to the Premier League.

And it's not as if they are massively reliant on the 25-year-old, so he may not be a huge miss at The Hawthorns if he leaves.

Others including Swift, Wallace, Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante can step up to the plate instead, as well as Dike when he returns from his injury setback.