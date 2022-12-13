Opinion: Weekend defeat highlights why Blackburn must knock back Sunderland transfer interest in duo for different reasons

It is little surprise to see that Sunderland have been credited with an interest in the Blackburn Rovers duo of Bradley Dack and John Buckley in recent weeks.

Even during his days in charge at Ewood Park, Tony Mowbray showed he was a manager who was not afraid of reuniting with players he had previously managed, as the likes of Richie Smallwood, Adam Armstrong and Harry Chapman can confirm.

So with Mowbray now back in the Championship with Sunderland after his departure from Rovers at the end of last season, those links with Dack and Buckley do seem to make sense.

But as Blackburn’s 4-1 defeat to Preston on Saturday emphasised, it seems neither is a player the Ewood Park club can afford to let go of come January.

In the case of Dack, that clash with Ryan Lowe’s side saw him make a somewhat unexpected return to the starting lineup for the first time in the Championship since the start of September, with that recent lack of game time something that has hyped up that speculation around a potential move elsewhere.

But having made that return to the side, the attacker was able to show what he can do, applying a typically clinical finish to Ben Brereton-Diaz’s pass across the penalty area to net his first goal of the season.

It was a reminder of what a fully fit and sharp Dack can do, and has done on a regular basis when fit for Rovers in previous years, something that in a team short of consistent sources of goals, they should be looking to benefit from as much as possible.

Beyond that, on what was another difficult derby day for Rovers, the 28-year-old was a visible source of leadership for his team, both with his work rate on the day in trying to get involved in the game, and his attempts to lift his side, setting the sort of example a squad needs at such a difficult moment.

What shirt number do these 25 current Blackburn players wear?

1 of 25 Ben Brereton-Diaz? 22 23 24 25

Indeed, with that loss to Preston meaning that Rovers have now suffered back to back defeats to local rivals in somewhat underwhelming style, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is now coming in for a fair amount of scrutiny for a number of the tactical and personnel decisions he has made recently.

Given how popular and influential player Dack is, and can seemingly continue to be for Rovers, you get the feeling that allowing him to move on in January, is another decision that could put more pressure on the Dane.

By contrast, Buckley was unable to even get on the pitch during Saturday’s game, but the importance of keeping him around at Ewood Park looked to be highlighted regardless.

Captain Lewis Travis and Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton endured a difficult afternoon in the centre of the park, struggling to string passes together or retain possession, a reminder that as impressive as the pair have been for much of this season, they will endure dips in form that will require others to step in.

Given the passing range and relentless desire to keep his side on the ball that he possesses, as well as the fact that unlike their other central midfield options – Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett – he has experience of senior football beyond this season, Buckley is perhaps the obvious man for that job.

Considering that the 23-year-old, despite his recent spell out of the side that has seen him start just once in the league since August, also enjoyed an impressive mid-season break that suggested he is coming back into form, now may be the right time for Rovers to once again try and benefit from his abilities, rather than give a Championship rival such as Sunderland the chance to do so.

There can be no denying that defeat to Preston on Saturday may have highlighted the need for Blackburn to strengthen in the January window.

However, it could also be argued that match also a reminder of the importance of keeping certain members of their squad at Ewood Park beyond that point, regardless of that outside interest.