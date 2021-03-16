Opinion: Wayne Rooney should follow Lampard’s Derby County approach and use his Man Utd connection

Since taking over the reins at Derby County Wayne Rooney has done a brilliant job at helping the Rams try to climb clear of Championship relegation.

Despite failing to win any of their last five games, Derby now sit seven points clear of the drop which should be owed to their remarkable run between January and February where they won five of their six games.

Rooney has set his Derby side a target to win four of their remaining ten league games to ensure that they will remain in the Championship next season, something which is vital if Rooney is to keep hold of his first managerial job.

It is no secret that the former Manchester United legend will be looking to bolster his rather thin squad in the summer.

He told Derbyshire Live that he needs to ‘bring in players this summer’ so that he can work on his own ‘philosophy’ at the club.

When you’re hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Manchester United you would think you could call on a few favours at your old club to bring in some real quality.

Rooney has managed to secure the loan signing of promising United centre half Teden Mengi until the end of the season who has impressed in his last three starts.

Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for Derby fans.

United have already loaned out the likes of James Garner to Nottingham Forest and Dylan Levitt to Charlton this campaign, surely these are two players that could make a real impact at Derby.

If Rooney is looking to build a footballing philosophy bringing in players on loan from United would certainly suit his style of play.

We’ve already seen just how effective loan signings can be in the Championship especially at Derby.

Frank Lampard managed to secure the services of both Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori from his old club Chelsea which ultimately nearly secured them their Premier League status in 2019.

This is the sort of mould Rooney should look towards to start to gain success at Pride Park. If you’re lucky enough to have strong links to a club as big as Manchester United, you should look to make the most of it.

The Red Devils are blessed with talent across the age groups and even some first team fringe players could gain vital experience under Rooney in the Championship.

Hotly tipped striker Joe Hugill has been in blistering form for the side’s youth teams and gaining experience under a United legend like Rooney would certainly benefit his career.

Phil Jones was also linked with a move to Pride Park in January according to Derbyshire Live.

However, persistent injuries have stopped the centre-half from being able to make a move for much needed playing time.

This shows there are certainly options for Rooney to bolster his squad though through the doors at Old Trafford.

If Rooney can follow the example of Frank Lampard and make quality additions to his Derby side from the Premier League, he is going to find his job a lot easier next season.

Given backing to recruit players in the summer could see The Rams become a real force to be reckoned with next campaign.