Opinion: Wayne Rooney should use Everton influence to secure signing of 20-year-old for 2021-22 season

After months of turbulence and uncertainty regarding their Championship status, Derby County can now press on with being a second tier club for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Rams have been punished with a £100,000 financial penalty for their irregular amortisation policy, but that is all that will happen to them as long as they can submit their revised financial accounts by August 18.

It may not be as simple as Wayne Rooney being able to start pressing on with his transfer plans now though as owner Mel Morris is still seeking a party to take over the club, after breakdowns in takeover talks firstly with Sheikh Khaled and then Spanish businessman Erik Alonso.

That could really hinder Rooney’s planned business this summer and the fact that the club are still under a transfer embargo means that the club need EFL approval to sign free agents or loan players and there are certain conditions that have to be adhered to.

And considering the club may have to deal in the loan market for now, Rooney should be using his ties to his former club Everton to secure a striker signing considering that only Colin Kazim-Richards remains in that position.

Everton have a few good young forwards on the books including Lewis Dobbin and Tom Cannon, but it is 20-year-old Ellis Simms who has already made an impact in the EFL.

After being prolific for the Toffees’ under-23 side, Simms made the switch to League One promotion candidates Blackpool in January and linked up with former Liverpool under-23 coach Neil Critchley, who would’ve known what Simms was capable of during his time at the Reds.

Simms had a big impact at Bloomfield Road, scoring 10 times in 23 appearances for the Seasiders and that tally included two goals in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Oxford United, so he is a man for the big occasion already.

He can do a bit of everything – he’s big enough to be a hold-up kind of striker but quick enough to get behind the centre-backs and finish chances s0 he could offer a lot to County and could also be a good foil to Kazim-Richards.

Simms won’t be on a huge wage at Goodison Park so it should be a doable deal and one that Rooney and Derby should be actively pursuing before other clubs can make a move.