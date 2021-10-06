Opinion: Wayne Rooney must consider parting ways with struggling Derby County man in January

It has been a tumultuous year for everyone who is associated with Derby County.

The Rams were seemingly on the verge of being sold on two separate occasions by owner Mel Morris during the previous campaign.

However, both takeover deals collapsed.

Whilst Derby were able to retain their Championship status by the skin of their teeth in May, the EFL decided to place the club under a transfer embargo which limited the business that they were able to during the summer.

Rams manager Wayne Rooney opted to draft in some experienced free-agents who have since gone on to feature regularly for the club in the second-tier.

Although Derby’s performances this season have been relatively impressive, they were recently dealt a major setback as they received a 12-point deduction after entering administration.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, the Rams now face an uphill task to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

To make matters worse, a recent report from the Daily Mirror outlined that Derby could potentially have to sell some of their players in January due to their financial woes.

If this turns out to be the case, it will be intriguing to see who the club decides to part ways in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the individuals who Rooney ought to be looking to cut ties with is winger Kamil Jozwiak who has struggled to adapt to the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for.

Since joining Derby last year for an undisclosed fee, the winger has only managed to show glimpses of his talent at Pride Park.

During his debut season with the club, Jozwiak provided four direct goal contributions in 41 Championship appearances which was an underwhelming return.

The Poland international has unfortunately failed to pick up his performance levels this season as he has yet to score a goal or register an assist for the Rams despite featuring for the club on 10 occasions in all competitions.

When you consider that Jozwiak is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.41 in the second-tier, it could be argued that it may be time for Derby to part ways with him as the jury is out on whether he is good enough to play at this level.

Both parties may end up benefitting from Jozwiak’s departure as the winger could potentially kick-start his career by joining a new club whilst Derby could secure a sizeable fee for him as his current deal is not set to expire until 2024.

This money may be made available to Rooney if Derby are able to secure some fresh investment between now and the end of 2021.