Opinion: Watford’s interest in 27-year-old striker appears well worth pursuing

Watford got their summer transfer business underway on Saturday with the signing of Vakoun Bayo from Belgian side Gent.

The striker has completed a permanent move to Vicarage Road, signing a five-year deal with the Hornets, as they target a swift return to the Premier League from the Championship next season.

However, Watford’s business in the window is far from done, and seemingly not least when it comes to their search for new options in the centre forward role.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, the Hornets are interested in signing striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United, and it does feel as though that is a deal that is well worth pursuing.

For starters, even with the addition of Bayo, it does feel as though Watford need to sign some further striking options in the current market.

Can you get 28/28 on this Watford quiz?

1 of 28 Imran Louza signed from Nice True False

With Josh King, Andre Gray and Cucho Hernandez all having moved on this summer, and Emmanuel Dennis the subject of much attention from elsewhere, the Hornets do still look as though they will be short on firepower for next season, if they do not bring in further attacking options.

Clarke-Harris is someone who could certainly fill that role well. The 27-year-old found the net 12 times in 41 Championship games for Peterborough last season, as they were relegated from the second-tier.

Given he was able to produce such a respectable in a team that struggled badly over the course of the campaign, you get the feeling he could make an even more significant impact, in a Watford side that, with greater quality and supply for their attackers, will be expected to push for promotion in 2022/23.

Indeed, the fact that Clarke-Harris is familiar with the challenges of the Championship could be useful for the Hornets, given this league is not a division their other striking options have experienced before.

This therefore, would ensure that Watford would have at least one attacking option on their books who they know is capable of making an impact in the second-tier of English football.

Of course, the finances that ought to be available to the Hornets after their latest stint in the Premier League last season, also mean that this is a deal that ought to be affordable for them.

Furthermore, the fact that this deal would give him the chance to return to the Championship, and with a club who could provide the opportunity for him to step up to the Premier League in the not too distant future, it is likely that this would be an appealing deal for Clarke-Harris himself.

At 27-years-old, that is something that could ensure Watford have a useful source of goals added to their squad for some years to come, with the potential recruitment of Clarke-Harris.

With that in mind, it seems that with plenty at stake for Watford in the coming campaign with regards to promotion, you get the feeling that in Clarke-Harris, there is a player on the wrong end of a relegation battle last season, who could be well worth pursuing.