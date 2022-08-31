Opinion: Watford should rival Nottingham Forest in transfer pursuit of Championship player

Watford have had a very solid start to their Championship campaign and life under Rob Edwards.

After last night’s last gasp victory over Middlesbrough, the Hornets currently sit fourth in the second tier standings, with 12 points on the board at this early stage.

One problem that Edwards has face during his short spell so far, though, is having to divert away from his preferred 3-5-2 formation at times.

We saw that system used to great success at Forest Green Rovers last season, but, so far, Edwards has not been able to use the system properly once owing to the Hornets not having a natural right-wing-back in their squad.

Edwards is seemingly unconvinced regarding Mario Gaspar’s suitability for the role, and has instead had to use Hassane Kamara, a left-back, on the right hand side.

This has created a tremendous unbalance in the Watford side, and as such, a priority for the Hornets ahead of the transfer deadline should be a right-wing-back or right midfielder that can play the position.

If not, though, perhaps the Hornets boss should reconsider his line up and opt for a front three once again, whether that be in a 3-4-3 or more likely a 4-3-3.

Watford have played with a really fluid frontline regardless of formation this season.

Ismaila Sarr is best when played as a right winger, but can also play on the left, and through the middle, Joao Pedro can play virtually anywhere in midfield or attack, but Ken Sema is very left-footed and this limits his ability to play in other attacking areas.

As such, Watford should consider a move for Josh Bowler to play alongside the likes of Sarr and Pedro.

We know that the Seasiders have set a £4 million asking price amid multiple bids from Nottingham Forest, and it has also been reported that Watford would consider a move for the 23-year-old if one of their forward players departs.

However, it is the opinion of this article that the Hornets should make a move for Bowler regardless of whether any outgoings materialise, and instead be pro-active in the market.

Whilst Nottingham Forest are obviously a far greater attraction than Watford given their Premier League status at present, you do question where Bowler would fit into Steve Cooper’s system.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Jesse Lingard, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White can all play in those positions behind the striker/s at the City Ground and as such you do wonder how much game time Bowler would get for the Reds.

At Watford meanwhile, given his fine form in the division in the last year, Bowler would be a starter most weeks.

Similarly, at Watford, Bowler is somebody that could even potentially be used as a very advanced wing-back, or wide midfielder, meaning regardless of system, there would be a place for him to play.

If Watford fail to sign a right-wing-back ahead of the transfer deadline that sort of versatility could be useful for the Hornets, who have, as mentioned above, chopped and changed formations in their seven league outings so far.

Most importantly, though, and perhaps the key reason Watford should go all out for this one is that the £4 million asking price for Bowler represents excellent value for money at this level.

We have seen last year, when Bowler scored seven and assisted three in the Championship, and so far this season with his two goals in six, that the 23-year-old is, at worst, a top-calibre second tier option and he would be worth far beyond that in normal circumstances.

His asking price reflects his current contract situation, with his deal with Blackpool set to expire next year, and therefore this is an absolute bargain for someone to take advantage of, and, inevitably a price that would see a profit made on any future sale.

For both financial and tactical reasons, then, Watford should go all out to beat Nottingham Forest to Josh Bowler’s signature ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.