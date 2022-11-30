Opinion: Watford should pick up the phone to Leeds United ahead of January window after latest Elland Road transfer update

With the World Cup break offering a rare pause in the Championship season, clubs are likely utilising it in a variety of ways and that will be no different at Watford.

We have heard of multiple Championship clubs heading overseas for warm weather training and the Hornets have been no exception, flying over to Spain in what is essentially a mini pre-season.

The Hornets are likely using the break to draw up transfer plans for the January window, too, and after the latest transfer update at Leeds United, Watford should pick up the phone and see if a deal can be done with the Elland Road outfit that would address a troublesome position so far this season for the club.

That phone call would be regarding right full-back Cody Drameh, who, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, seems destined for a parting of ways with the club come the winter window.

Drameh is contracted at Elland Road until 2024, but, despite having been kept at the club this summer, has barely featured for the Whites.

Indeed, the 20-year-old has made just two first team appearances this campaign, being forced to turn out for the club’s under-21 side in order to see anything close to regular action.

However, with an expiring deal, and negotiations seemingly at an impasse, it now seems Drameh could be moved on in January.

The Yorkshire Evening Post state that he is among those whom Leeds are open to permanent offers for, and the player himself is said to want be playing his football at a more suitable level than for Leeds’ under-21 side.

With that news, Watford simply have to pick up the phone and see if Drameh’s asking price is within their means.

Drameh would be a fantastic January addition for the Hornets, as evidenced by his brilliant loan spell at Cardiff City last season.

The flying full-back made 22 appearances for the Bluebirds in the second tier last season, earning plenty of plaudits and leaving Cardiff fans certain he would be playing Premier League football this season.

Indeed, an extract from WalesOnline back in March highlights just what a positive impact the youngster had in the Welsh capital.

“The Leeds United right-back has been electric for the Bluebirds over the last two months and has made a massive difference to the side at both ends of the pitch.” WalesOnline wrote.

“One moment he will be defending his own goal, the next he is pressing the opposition goalkeeper. His pace is frightening, he rarely lets you down defensively and has an innate ability to dribble past player.”

Not only is he a brilliant player at this level, that can only get better going forwards, but the right-back spot has been a real troublesome area for the Hornets so far this season.

With Kiko Femenia sold in the summer, in came Mario Gaspar, but he has really failed to impress, meanwhile, the Hornets other right-back option, Jeremy Ngakia, has played just one league match and missed the rest through injury.

Central midfielder Dan Gosling even filled in at right-back in the build up to the World Cup break, but then he suffered a serious injury in the club’s final match before the pause that will see him miss a significant portion of the remainder of the season.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, both in terms of the players ability and Watford’s positional need, the Hornets really ought to pick up the phone to Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.