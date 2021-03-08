Opinion: Watford should look to part company with 2017 arrival this summer

Andre Gray has not lived up to expectations during his Watford career, and whilst dropping down to the Championship has seemingly given him one last lifeline, he has again performed relatively poor this season.

Signing in the summer of 2017, there was a lot of positivity around the explosive forward’s name, having impressed at both Burnley and Brentford, before putting pen to paper at Vicarage Road.

The striker is not known for his technical ability, but has always possessed the power and pace to cause defences problems.

His desire to get in behind was the reason why he was so successful at his previous clubs and he demonstrated that in the Premier League with the Clarets.

In his first season at Vicarage Road, his raw physical attributes often created chances out of nowhere, but he was unable to find the finishing touch – a theme that sums up the following two years in a Watford shirt.

Watford’s relegation to the Championship provided Gray with somewhat of a final chance to impress. However, in 20 appearances that includes 12 starts, Gray has scored a mere three goals this campaign, with two of them coming in their recent victory over bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

He is a player who is lacking in confidence and if he can kick on from his brace against the Chairboys, then he might just re-emerge as the clinical, lethal forward that Watford thought they had signed back in 2017.

Watford’s continued strive for a place back in the Premier League will have a huge impact on what happens next season. It would be unlikely that the 29-year-old would be a part of Xisco Munoz’s plans next season, should the Hornets return to top flight action.

Whilst, it remains unseen whether Xisco would opt for a different type of forward, if Watford are confined to Championship football once again.

With over a year left on his contract, Watford will be listening to any offers that may arise and would be hopeful that they could generate a healthy fee.

The signing of Gray would probably be deemed as good business for a high number of Championship clubs.

He is a player that has excelled in the division before and just needs to restore his confidence in front of goal so that he can shine once more.